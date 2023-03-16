PM Hasina slams profit mongers for price hike during Ramadan

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday came down heavily on a section of traders for their ‘unethical act’ of increasing the prices of essentials commodities during the holy month of Ramadan inflicting sufferings on the common people.

“Holy Ramadan is coming; we know that during this month some businesspeople try to hike prices of the essentials. This is absolutely flagitious act,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister said this while inaugurating 50 model mosques along with Islamic cultural centres in parts of the country in the third phase. She inaugurated the mosque virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

PM Hasina said that the holy month of Ramadan is the time for austerity and all have to pay attention to ensure people can do their religious activities properly during the month.

“Even in the month of Holy Ramadan these kinds of profit mongers increase the prices making people suffer. This should not happen,” she said.