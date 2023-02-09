Evening News Highlights

No renegotiation in power agreement with Bangladesh: Adani Group
Bangladesh had formally written to India’s Adani Power to renegotiate the power purchase agreement and consider a discount on the current electricity rate.
College student hit by truck dies, neighbour dies after seeing dead body
College student Sabbir Hossain, 18, has died and two others injured after a truck hit their motorbike at Belkuchi area of Sirajanj. The accident took place near the gate of Belkuchi upazila parishad on Wednesday night.
EC itself dubious over installing CCTV cameras at all polling booths
The election commission (EC) itself is now dubious with their plan to install close circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the polling centres of all 300 constituencies in the 12th parliamentary elections -- one among their 19 designed remedies to overcome 14 challenges in a bid to hold free, fair and credible voting.
Massive quake in Turkey: 21 Bangladeshis evacuated, two hospitalised
Twenty one Bangladeshi have been evacuated from the earthquake-ravaged areas of Turkey to its capital Ankara, confirmed the foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin on Thursday at the weekly media briefing.