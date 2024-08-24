Flood death toll rises to 18
Death toll from floods has risen to 18 as onrush of water from upstream of India's Tripura and heavy rain for the last couple of days cause massive floods across 12 districts in Bangladesh.
Besides, some 5 million people have been affected so far by the floods.
Disaster management and relief secretary Kamrul Hasan disclosed this in a press conference today, Saturday. He said rainfall over the eastern parts of the country is gradually decreasing. Situation will further improve within the next 24 hours.
Kamrul Hasan said disaster management and relief affairs advisor Farooq-e Azam is staying in Feni to monitor the medical and other relevant services.
He said some five people are reported dead in Chattogram, four in Cumilla, three in Noakhali, three in Cox’s Bazar, and one each in Lakshmipur, Brahmanbaria and Feni
So far, some Tk 35.2 million in cash, Tk 3.5 million for baby food and Tk 3.5 million for cattle feed have been distributed in the flood affected areas.
Besides, some 20,150 tonnes of rice and 15,000 packets of dry food have been distributed among the flood affected people as part of the relief work.
The secretary further said a total of 77 upazilas in 11 districts have been inundated as of Saturday morning. Besides, some 587 unions and municipalities have been affected. The number of waterlogged people has exceeded 944,000 in the 11 flood affected districts. The total number of flood victims now stands at 4.94 million.
Kamrul Hasan also said that a total of 770 medical teams have been formed to provide medical facilities to flood victims. Besides, a field hospital has been set up in Feni to ensure health services in the inundated areas. Apart from that a V-Sat has been launched at the office of the Feni deputy commissioner.
He said waterborne diseases break out following the improvement of the flood situation. Therefore, the health ministry has taken preparation in advance to avoid such outbreaks.