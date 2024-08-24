Flood death toll rises to 18

Death toll from floods has risen to 18 as onrush of water from upstream of India's Tripura and heavy rain for the last couple of days cause massive floods across 12 districts in Bangladesh.

Besides, some 5 million people have been affected so far by the floods.

Disaster management and relief secretary Kamrul Hasan disclosed this in a press conference today, Saturday. He said rainfall over the eastern parts of the country is gradually decreasing. Situation will further improve within the next 24 hours.