Crisis looms as flood disrupts cargo vehicles

The number of cargo vehicles with export commodities arriving at the container depots in Chattogram has declined as the Dhaka-Chattogram highway is inundated at several places.

Product supply through covered vans at the 19 private depots in Chattogram has declined by 35 per cent within a day. Business persons say several parts along the Cumilla-Feni stretch of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway have been submerged under water, interrupting vehicular movement. This has resulted in severe traffic congestion on the highway. As a result, commodity supply had declined.

According to the figures of the Private Container Depot Association, the 19 private depots received some 3,188 vehicles carrying export products in 24 hours from Thursday 8:00 am to Friday 8:00 am, which declined to 2,060 the next day.

Almost 90 per cent of the products exported through Chattogram port are handled by the private depots. The exporters store the products in the depot sheds, which later are loaded on cargo vessels after custom clearance. Besides, some 38 types of import products are released from these ports.