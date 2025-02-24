Awami League's backers trying to destabilise the country

Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has claimed that supporters of the Awami League are attempting to destabilise the country, and vowed that the government would prevent such efforts at all costs.

He made these remarks during an emergency press conference on the country’s law and order situation, held at his residence in Baridhara DOHS in the capital around 3:00 am on Monday.

Chowdhury stated, “Awami League’s allies are trying in every way to destabilise the country. They are using substantial amounts of money siphoned out of the country for these activities. The government will not allow this to happen under any circumstances. We will prevent it at any cost.”