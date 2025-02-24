Home Affairs Adviser calls 3:00am press conference
Awami League's backers trying to destabilise the country
Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has claimed that supporters of the Awami League are attempting to destabilise the country, and vowed that the government would prevent such efforts at all costs.
He made these remarks during an emergency press conference on the country’s law and order situation, held at his residence in Baridhara DOHS in the capital around 3:00 am on Monday.
Chowdhury stated, “Awami League’s allies are trying in every way to destabilise the country. They are using substantial amounts of money siphoned out of the country for these activities. The government will not allow this to happen under any circumstances. We will prevent it at any cost.”
The adviser also mentioned that law enforcement agencies have been instructed to increase patrols to prevent any crime. He emphasised, “From tomorrow, Monday, they will take measures to ensure no crimes occur anywhere. If law enforcement fails to implement this directive, action will be taken against them. The law and order situation will improve day by day. There is no possibility of deterioration.”
When asked why untoward incidents continue to occur across the country without the criminals being arrested, Jahangir Alam Chowdhury responded, “Arrests are being made. However, the number of arrests may not be as high as they should be. For example, three people have already been arrested from Savar for robbing a bus. Arrests will continue and increase.”
In response to a journalist’s question regarding the demand for his resignation, Chowdhury commented, “If I can address the issues that led to their calls for my resignation, there will be no reason for me to step down. They want the law and order situation to improve, and I am making arrangements for that. The law and order situation has already improved significantly, and it will continue to improve.”
A journalist at the press conference raised a concern, asking, “Students—especially female students—say that when the Home Affairs and Law Advisers took charge, they should have prioritised women’s safety. With the rising number of rapes, they are deeply concerned and claim that no significant initiatives have been taken by the Home Affairs and Law Ministries. What do you have to say to them?”
In response, the adviser replied, “I want to assure them that my mothers and sisters have no reason to fear. We are always concerned about their safety, and we are vigilant to ensure they do not face any harm. Law enforcement agencies are also constantly monitoring this issue.”
On the night of 7 February, around 15 to 16 students were attacked at the residence of former Liberation War Minister AKM Mozammel Haque in Gazipur. In response, the Home Ministry launched Operation Devil Hunt on the night of 8 February, in coordination with law enforcement agencies, to maintain law and order. As of Sunday afternoon, the police headquarters reported that a total of 8,664 individuals had been arrested as part of the operation.
Despite this, crimes continue to occur across various parts of the country, including the capital Dhaka. On Sunday night, a jewellery trader was shot and stabbed by miscreants in front of his house in the Banasree area. The trader alleged that 200 bhari of gold ornaments were stolen from him. Furthermore, on Monday midnight, a robbery and assault on women occurred on a bus departing from Gabtoli in the capital. This incident sparked widespread outrage across the country.
Protest rallies, demonstrations, candlelight vigils, and torchlight processions were organised at various educational institutions, including Dhaka University, on Sunday to condemn these criminal activities. The protests called on the government to take immediate and effective actions to curb these crimes and ensure public safety.