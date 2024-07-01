Learning lessons from the Sri Lankan experience

The economic crisis in Sri Lanka was caused by various reasons including wrong economic policies of the government, corruption, institutional weaknesses, lack of good governance, nepotism and the authoritarian mindset of elected politicians.

The crisis in Sri Lanka can be a lesson for every county in this region. Instead of waiting till the last minute, it is necessary to bring about appropriate changes in phases to overcome the crisis.

Young Sri Lankan economist Rehana Thowfeek made these remarks during a discussion on the recent economic crisis of Sri Lanka held at a hotel in the capital this Saturday evening. Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) organised the discourse titled ‘Sri Lanka’s Economic Crisis: Lessons for this Region’.