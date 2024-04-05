Tensions prevails in Thanchi, women and children leaving area

Tension prevails in Thanchi upazila of Bandarban today, Friday, after the two bank robberies, looting of arms, abduction and gunfire. Most shops in Thanchi Bazar remain closed. Many women and children are leaving the area in fear.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and police are on alert in Thanchi area. The police say that security has been strengthened and that there is no need for alarm.

A visit to the end of the bridge in Thanchi upazila this afternoon saw many leaving the area by 'chander gari', a locally improvised form of transport. Resident of the local T&T Para, Julie Akhter, told Prothom Alo that the incidents of gunfire are steadily increasing. Her young son and daughter are scared and so she is leaving with her two children for Bandarban. Rina Akhter, standing by Julie Akhter, said she too was leaving with her children.