Tensions prevails in Thanchi, women and children leaving area
Tension prevails in Thanchi upazila of Bandarban today, Friday, after the two bank robberies, looting of arms, abduction and gunfire. Most shops in Thanchi Bazar remain closed. Many women and children are leaving the area in fear.
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and police are on alert in Thanchi area. The police say that security has been strengthened and that there is no need for alarm.
A visit to the end of the bridge in Thanchi upazila this afternoon saw many leaving the area by 'chander gari', a locally improvised form of transport. Resident of the local T&T Para, Julie Akhter, told Prothom Alo that the incidents of gunfire are steadily increasing. Her young son and daughter are scared and so she is leaving with her two children for Bandarban. Rina Akhter, standing by Julie Akhter, said she too was leaving with her children.
The Bandarban Sadar-bound 'chander gari' leaves from the end of Sadar bridge. Hanging around there for around eight hours, it was seen that most of the passengers in the five 'chander gari' that left from there, were leaving the area and most of them were women and children.
Thanchi upazila sadar UP chairman Aung Pro Mrong told Prothom Alo, women and children were leaving and going to stay with various relatives.
Most shops closed
Thanchi Bazar is the only market in the area. During a visit to the bazaar this afternoon, it was seen that most of the shops were closed.
Cloth trader Nurul Alam told Prothom Alo that when he heard gunfire on Thursday night, he fled from the shop in fear. He returned 10 minute later, closed the shop and remained inside. He was too scared to open the shop in the morning. Only after BGB was deployed in the afternoon did he open the shop.
During a spot visit, it was seen that 240 shops in the market were closed. This afternoon around 15 to 20 shops opened up, while the rest remained shut.
Thanchi Bazar traders' association general secretary Jasim Uddin, speaking to Prothom Alo on Friday, said they were spending their days in fear.
Businesses suffer
Business for the Thanchi Bazar traders fell after the two consecutive incidents of gunfire. Watermelon trader Mohammad Sakib told Prothom Alo, before the firing incidents, he would sell around 40 to 50 watermelon a day. Today he had sold only two because there were hardly any people in the market.
Dried fish trader Mohammad Musa said the same. He said he would sell dried fish worth Tk 10,000 daily before. Now he can't even sell Tk 2000 worth.
Security beefed up at police station
Police were seen on alert around the Thanchi police station in the afternoon today, Friday. An assistant superintendent of police (ASP) has been put on charge of each police station in Thanchi, Ruma and Roangchhari.
ASP Junaid Zahidi at the Thanchi police station said, the police have beefed up security. One ASP each has been put in charge of each of the three police stations.
Thanchi police station OC Jasim Uddin told Prothom Alo this afternoon, security has been strengthened after the firing. An additional 100 members of the police have come to the police station. He said there was no cause for the people to be alarmed.
Within 17 hours of Tuesday night in two upazilas of Bandarban, three branches of two banks were raided, arms were looted, and an abduction took place. An armed group opened fire at the Thanchi police station on Thursday night. Later, deep in the night, the assailants attacked the joint checkpost of the police and army in Alikadam upazila. The police did not say who opened fire yesterday. However, it was said that KNF were involved in the Sonali Bank robbery in Ruma upazila sadar of Bandarban, the abduction of the bank manager and the looting of 14 firearms of the police and ansar.
Meanwhile, the abducted manager of Sonali Bank, Nezam Uddin, was released after around 48 hours.