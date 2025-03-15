UN chief Guterres opens new 'UN House in Bangladesh'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres officially opened a new 'UN House in Bangladesh' in the city today, Saturday.

Industries, Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan; Environment, Forests and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, and UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis, were present among others.

The UN chief visited the new UN Common Premises to view the 50th anniversary photo exhibition and joined the official UN flag-raising. The visit followed a meeting with UN Country Team Bangladesh.