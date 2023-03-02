Evening News Highlights

119.1m voters in Bangladesh now: EC
The number of voters in the country has now increased to 11,91,51,440 following inclusion of some new voters last year, said the election commission’s updated electoral roll. The EC disclosed the updated voter numbers on Thursday morning, on the occasion of National Voter Day.
BJP alliance likely to return in Tripura, Nagaland; trailing in Meghalaya
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies -- IPFT and NDPP -- were likely to retain power in Tripura and Nagaland, as per the latest trends post the initial rounds of counting in these two Northeast states.
Resolve the issues yourselves and join the election: CEC
The differences of opinion among the political parties regarding the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections will be mitigated, hoped Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Thursday.
No country should be deprived of its due share on nature: Momen
Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen on Wednesday said that no country should be deprived of its due share on nature including river.
“Geographies have destined us to take benefit of nature including rivers. One country should not be deprived of its due share,” he said and cautioned that everybody should be mindful that issues of domestic politics should not hurt the sentiment of the majority of people of other country.
'I will convey Bangladesh's love to Messi and the team'
Argentine foreign minister Santiago Cafiero expressed his hope that Messi would visit Bangladesh. "I have been received here with so much emotion and love, the Argentine national team will certainly feel that warmth manifold. Despite the busy schedule of the national team, Messi and the team would appreciate that warmth of the people in Bangladesh." he said.
Era of French interference in Africa is 'over': Macron
President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said the era of French interference in Africa was "well over" as he began a four-nation tour of the continent to renew frayed ties.
Anti-French sentiment runs high in some former African colonies as the continent becomes a renewed diplomatic battleground, with Russian and Chinese influence growing in the region.