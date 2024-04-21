Heat wave in Rajshahi: Cool drinks distributed among people on the street

Public life has been disrupted by the protracted heat wave in Rajshahi as people are sweating profusely with high humidity in the air and scorching heat.

Rickshaw-pullers and other workers are wearing caps, gamchhas (cotton scarfs) to ward off the direct sun, and drinking plenty of water.

Voluntary organisations are offering some relief from the heat by distributing juice (sharbat), water and oral saline solutions among the people on the streets.

At around 1:00pm Sunday afternoon, an organisation called The Smiling Foundation distributed juice among over 200 people on the streets at Shaheb Bazar Zero Point and Lakshmipur in Rajshahi city. Earlier, another organisation 'Rajshahi Manobik Foundation' distributed water and oral saline drinks at the Alupatti intersection of the city.