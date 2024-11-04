Payment to Adani expedited, $97 million paid in Oct: CA press wing

Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam Sunday said the interim government has expedited the payment to Adani Power of India and paid US$ 97 million to the company in last October.

“We have expedited the payment to Adani. We paid US$ 97 million last month (October), which was double from the previous month,” he told a press briefing when his attention was drawn to a media report suggesting that Adani Power will suspend power supply to Bangladesh if the government does not resolve its payment issues by 7 November.