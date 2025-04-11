Govt to celebrate Pohela Boishakh in inclusive manner this year: Cultural affairs ministry

The government has taken elaborate programmes to celebrate the Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bangla New Year, this year in an inclusive manner involving people from all ethnic groups.

The programmes were finalised in an inter-ministerial meeting, held on 23 March at the conference room of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs at the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka, said an official handout on 8 April.

Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki chaired the meeting.

"For the first time, the government has taken an initiative to organise an inclusive festival at the national level to celebrate the Bangla New Year 1432 and the new years of other ethnic groups, including Chakma, Marma, Tripura and Garo," according to the handout of the cultural affairs ministry.

Concerned ministries, divisions, educational institutions, district and upazila administrations, metropolitan cities and municipalities as well as different cultural organisations will implement the programmes.

According to the programmes, special features will be published in newspapers highlighting the significance of the Pahela Baishakh this year instead of publishing special supplements.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and other print and electronic media will make illustrated reports putting emphasis on the occasion. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will take necessary measures in this regard.