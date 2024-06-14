Benazir obtains PhD degree from DU despite lacking enrollment qualifications
Former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed obtained a doctorate degree from Dhaka University in 2019. After obtaining the degree, he started using ‘Dr.’ before his name. However, Benazir did not have the qualifications to get enrolled in the PhD programme. He was admitted upon relaxing the requirements, a practice dubbed as irregularity by many teachers.
Benazir obtained the degree from Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) of faculty of business studies. The requirement for admission in this programme is bachelor’s degree. A candidate must have at least 50 per cent marks in every public examination attended to get admitted in this programme, which Benazir did not have.
Business faculty’s dean at the time Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam recommended relaxing the basic requirements in the case of Benazir. Shibli was also the coordinator of Benazir’s doctorate programme. Shibli later became chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) in May, 2020, and still holds the position. He was a director of Community Bank Bangladesh, an initiative of Bangladesh police.
Benazir was the director general of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at the time of his admission and obtaining the degree. Benazir’s post was taken into consideration behind relaxation of the admission requirement.
The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) started investigating the wealth of Benazir in May. The anti-graft body has already found proof of a huge amount of illegally acquired land, business and share business possessed by Benazir. His assets were confiscated at the order of the court.
Amid the debate over Benazir’s assets, he left the country with family members on 4 June.
Asked about the matter, Dhaka University’s vice chancellor professor ASM Maksud Kamal told Prothom Alo that he is not aware of it as he was not the VC when all these happened.
The VC further said the basic requirements for enrollment to PhD programmes including minimum numbers and having honors degree cannot be relaxed.
Benazir was DBA first batch’s student
DU’s Institute of Business Studies (IBA) had Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) programmes beforehand while the faculty of business studies got approval to launch the programme in September, 2013.
Professor Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam was president of the sub- committee formed to launch the DBA programme at the business studies faculty.
Benazir’s application for the DBA degree was approved in a meeting of FBS on 24 June in 2014. He was enrolled in the programme in 2014-15 academic sessions under banking and insurance department as a student of the first batch. A press release sent by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) after Benazir obtained the degree also mentioned him as the student of the first batch.
Benazir’s research topic was, “Contribution of Bangladesh UN Peace Keeping Force to Our National Economy”.
Admitted, despite having inadequate marks
According to the DBA application, Benazir Ahmed passed SSC equivalent exams from SM Model High School in Gopalganj in 1978 with second division, and cleared HSC equivalent exams from Jagannath College in 1980 with the same division.
According to his application, Benazir obtained a BA (Pass) degree in 1982. The university teachers said this degree (BA Pass) used to be conferred to the students of the affiliated colleges while the regular students would get honours degrees. No document mentioned which college he studied in. However, he obtained a master's degree from Dhaka University’s English department in 1984.
As per his BA (pass) certificate, Benazir got 517 marks out of 1,100, less than 50 per cent. But he mentioned in the application that he had achieved 301 marks out of 500 in degree or equivalent exams. Passing year in his degree (pass) certificate was 1982 but he mentioned the passing year of 1983 in the application form DBA. But he did not submit any supporting documents.
According to Benazir’s certificate from DU’s English department, he passed master’s degree in second division getting 229 marks out of 500, less than 50 per cent. However, he showed the total marks as 400 instead of 500 in his application for DBA.
Although Benazir did not have required marks, Shibli Rubayat Islam ‘strongly recommended’ to enrol him at the programme.
According to dean’s committee meeting on 14 May in 2015, Shibli in his recommendation letter mentioned that as Benazir is the former commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and DG of RAB, giving him permission to getting enrolled, even if in special consideration, will be beneficial for the country.
