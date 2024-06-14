Benazir obtains PhD degree from DU despite lacking enrollment qualifications

Former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed obtained a doctorate degree from Dhaka University in 2019. After obtaining the degree, he started using ‘Dr.’ before his name. However, Benazir did not have the qualifications to get enrolled in the PhD programme. He was admitted upon relaxing the requirements, a practice dubbed as irregularity by many teachers.

Benazir obtained the degree from Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) of faculty of business studies. The requirement for admission in this programme is bachelor’s degree. A candidate must have at least 50 per cent marks in every public examination attended to get admitted in this programme, which Benazir did not have.

Business faculty’s dean at the time Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam recommended relaxing the basic requirements in the case of Benazir. Shibli was also the coordinator of Benazir’s doctorate programme. Shibli later became chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) in May, 2020, and still holds the position. He was a director of Community Bank Bangladesh, an initiative of Bangladesh police.