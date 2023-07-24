PM Hasina places 5-point proposal at UN food summit

In her second proposal, she said taking concerted actions are absolutely required to remove any trade barrier, including the lifting of restrictions on food and fertilizer exports alongside to continue effectiveness of the Black Sea Grain Deal initiated by the UN secretary general.

Placing the third proposal, she said the international community should come forward to establish global and regional "food banks" to deal with emergency situations and also help the developing countries transform the food production systems in the situation given by climate change.

Nano-technology, bio-informatics and advanced agricultural technologies developed keeping the pace with the 4th industrial revolution in agricultural education and research should be made available to all, said the prime minister in her fourth proposal.

Making her final proposal, she said it needs to develop a massive social movement involving young people to prevent the waste of about one-third of the food produced worldwide every year.

"If we can collectively adopt and implement the necessary action plans, we'll be able to achieve sustainable global food security," she said.

Sheikh Hasina also asked the international community to introduce inclusive and sustainable food management for all as two billion people still remained beyond the food security net in the world.

"Food, fertilizer, energy and financial crises induced by the ongoing Ukraine war and sanctions and counter-sanctions have intensified the problem of hunger and malnutrition around the world,” she said.

The prime minister, however, said the cost of agriculture and food products is not the only constraint to the inability to procure nutritious food. It needs the introduction of inclusive and sustainable food management for all," she said.

The prime minister said some 690 million people are still suffering from malnutrition and nearly three billion are deprived of a balanced diet in the world.