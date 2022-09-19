People passing days in fear and anxiety

The Bangladesh-Myanmar border is not far away from Nur Ahmed’s tea stall. The outpost of Border Guard Police (BGP) over the Tumbru hill in the Rakhine state of Myanmar can be seen from the hilltop near the tea stall. Two BGP members were seen patrolling from the hilltop. The base of BGP is below them. Heavy weapons were stationed there.

There were few locals in the tea stall. Chhamuda Begum, 45, is one of them. She was saying, “It has become impossible to stay at home due to the sound of continuous gunshots. We are passing days in fear with our children.”

Reiterating Chhamuda, farmer Mohammad Yunus, 45, said two mortar shells were fired from the BGP outpost at around 9.15am Sunday. The earth began to shake with the sounds of the shells. He said the firing has been going on for over a month. The sound of gunshots can be heard from morning till night. Sometimes mortar shells are fired from helicopters also.