Yunus Centre responds to allegations by Grameen Bank 

The Yunus Centre protested the allegations made by Grameen Bank authorities, accusing Muhammad Yunus of money laundering during his tenure at the bank, labeling them as false, baseless, and defamatory.

The protest from the Yunus Centre was conveyed through a notice sent to the media on Sunday.

During a press conference held on Saturday, AKM Saiful Majid, Chairman of Grameen Bank, leveled various charges against Yunus, including money laundering. He alleged that while spearheading the establishment of institutions like Grameen Telecom, Grameen Kalyan, and Grameen Fund, Yunus illegally diverted hundreds of millions from Grameen Bank.