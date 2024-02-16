UN very concerned over issues related to Dr Yunus
The United Nation has expressed concern over events related to that happened with Nobel laureate professor Dr Muhammad Yunus.
Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary general, said this replying to a query from a journalist at a regular press briefing at the UN on Thursday.
At the briefing, a journalist asked Stephane Dujarric, “Nobel laureate Professor Mohammed Yunus told the reporters this (Thursday) morning that Bangladesh regime people seized all of his Grameen offices, and as you know, that government filed new charges against him. Is the secretary general aware of his serious situation?”
In reply, Stephane Dujarric said, “We're very much aware. I'd have to reiterate that Dr Yunus has been a very much valued partner of the United Nations through the years.
“He's been an advocate for us both in official and unofficial capacity and supporting number of initiatives surrounding the Millennium Development Goals, the Sustainable Development Goals, and our development work in general. We are very concerned about the reports that we have seen coming out of Bangladesh on issues related to him,” he added.