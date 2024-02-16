Govt has no involvement in lawsuits against Dr Yunus: Law minister
The government has no involvement in the lawsuits filed against Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, said law minister Anisul Huq on Friday.
The minister made the remarks while replying to queries from journalists at Akhaura rail junction station in Brahmanbaria on Friday morning.
Anisul Huq said, “I can clarify on Dr Yunus that the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and the Anti-Corruption Commission filed lawsuits against him. The government has no involvement in it.”
Replying to another query on BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s remarks on continuing the movement to "restore voting rights", Anisul Huq said, “You have seen the election, as well as the spontaneous participation of the people. I think people are now paying attention to the development works that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will carry out. They (BNP) will talk about movement. Since democracy exists in Bangladesh, let them try to wage a movement.”
Later in the day, the minister inaugurated a bridge on the Bijna river in the Kuti Bazar-Kasba Old Bazar DC Road in the Kasba upazila.
Speaking to newspersons after opening the bridge, Anisul Huq said, “You have seen how much vandalism they (BNP) have carried out. They burnt people to death in the rail compartments. You saw they killed people torching buses in 2013. Arson, vandalism and killing people are the habits of BNP.”
The law minister is expected to attend the 40th-anniversary event of the Kasba Press Club in the afternoon.