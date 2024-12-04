Govt urges Indian journos to visit Bangladesh to observe reality

He said it has been observed that an effort continues to spread misinformation against Bangladesh over some recent incidents, while Indian media is aggressively doing this work.

“By forging national unity, we have to ask the Indian media to visit here to see what is happening. At the same time, we must maintain our national unity. Our national unity is urgent now as a certain kind of misinformation is spreading against our country,” Alam said.

“We must resist the misinformation campaign unitedly,” he insisted.

He also urged the Bangladeshi newspapers to come forward to combat the misinformation spreading against Bangladesh, terming it a national responsibility.