Reporters Without Borders’ report doesn’t reflect reality: Ali Arafat

State minister for information and broadcasting ministry Mohammad Ali Arafat has said the report of the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on journalism and freedom of press in Bangladesh contains wrong information and doesn’t reflect reality.

The state minister said this during a press briefing on the RSF report over the freedom of press in Bangladesh and the RSF ranking.

He said they had officially sent a letter to the RSF for reconsidering the ranking again.

The state minister for information further said the common people and persons relevant to Bangladeshi media are frustrated with the RSF ranking and its report on journalism in Bangladesh and freedom of press. Bangladesh has been ranked 163rd among 183 in the world press freedom index based on information that are wrong and partially true.