Fighter jets shouldn’t violate airspace, Dhaka alerts Naypyidaw
Bangladesh has alerted neighbouring Myanmar so that no airspace violations take place as the country’s Air Force is operating regular operations in proximity of bordering areas.
Bangladesh on Tuesday morning issued this alert in a letter to the Myanmar ambassador to Bangladesh lodging strong protest over the death and injuries of Bangladeshi nationals from mortar shells and bullets from Myanmar.
The foreign ministry disclosed this through a press release in the evening.
The foreign ministry “summoned the Myanmar ambassador to Bangladesh Aung Kyaw Moe and strongly protested the incidents of the firing of bullets and mortar shells from Myanmar that caused human fatalities, affected the safety and security of the people and property of Bangladesh”.
Director General of Myanmar Wing, Miah Md. Mainul Kabir, handed over the protest note to Myanmar ambassador at the State Guest House Padma.
The release informed the media that Bangladesh urged the Government of Myanmar to take all measures to stop any unacceptable situation that might cause casualties of life and properties in Bangladesh.
The ambassador was also told about Bangladesh’s position regarding not to allow any further displaced persons from Rakhine to cross the border. It also alerted the Myanmar ambassador “so no airspace violations take place as their Air Force is operating regular operations in proximity of bordering areas”.
In response, the ambassador of Myanmar assured to urgently communicate the grave concerns of Bangladesh to their authorities.
He also reiterated his government’s position to take their Border Guard Police (BGP) members back at the earliest in coordination with the authorities of Bangladesh.