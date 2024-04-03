Chhatra Dal expresses solidarity with movement of BUET students

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal has expressed solidarity with the ongoing movement of the students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

Chhatra Dal expressed this solidarity at a press conference titled 'BUET crisis: violence free educational atmosphere and demand for democratic student politics' at Dhaka Reporters' Unity at Segunbagicha in the capital on Wednesday.

Chhatra Dal central president Rakibul Islam read out a written statement at the press conference.

He said they are respectful to the general student of BUET. Chhatra Dal expresses solidarity with the ongoing movement of students against the evil politics on the BUET campus. After murder of Abrar Fahad, all students, except for some, took positions against the Chhatra League. They demanded a ban on student politics due to lack of security.