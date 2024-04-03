Chhatra Dal expresses solidarity with movement of BUET students
Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal has expressed solidarity with the ongoing movement of the students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).
Chhatra Dal expressed this solidarity at a press conference titled 'BUET crisis: violence free educational atmosphere and demand for democratic student politics' at Dhaka Reporters' Unity at Segunbagicha in the capital on Wednesday.
Chhatra Dal central president Rakibul Islam read out a written statement at the press conference.
He said they are respectful to the general student of BUET. Chhatra Dal expresses solidarity with the ongoing movement of students against the evil politics on the BUET campus. After murder of Abrar Fahad, all students, except for some, took positions against the Chhatra League. They demanded a ban on student politics due to lack of security.
In the written statement, he said apparently the position of BUET students is against the student politics and the Chhatra League is alone liable for that. Chhatra Dal thinks it is very logical that the BUET students fear over their security and academic loss in presence of Chhatra League. Chhatra Dal is very worried over this.
After the ban on student politics, BUET students felt comfortable and safe. Torture cell of Chhatra League was closed after the murder of Abrar Fahad. But tortures at torture cells at all public universities, including Dhaka University and government colleges, continue.
The Chhatra League is planning to reinstate the student politics in BUET saying constitutional rights are nothing but ruthless deception. They are trying to uniliterally occupy the campus and reinstate torture cells to torture students in the name of politics. If any student is tortured in future, Chhatra League and the university administration will have to bear the responsibility.
It is said in the written statement that many incidents of beating students at the guest room of Dhaka University have been published in the media at different times. The students, who are supporters of Chhatra Dal and other organisations of the opposition, cannot stay in any halls of Dhaka University. At least 5,00 students have been tortured and driven out of the halls till now for supporting Chhatra Dal.
Chhatra Dal said violence and torture on the campus cannot be called student politics. It is essential to ensure coexistence of all political organisations to introduce the student politics. All students have to be given the opportunity to express opinions independently.
Central general secretary Nasir Uddin moderated the press conference. Chhatra Dal central leaders were present.