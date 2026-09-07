FBI provides info on Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, wife’s assets

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has sent the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) information relating to the assets, bank accounts and business records of former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury and his wife, Rukmila Zaman, in the United States.

ACC Deputy Director (Public Relations) Akhtarul Islam disclosed the information at a briefing at the commission’s headquarters in Segunbagicha, Dhaka, on Monday.

He said the ACC had sent a Mutual Legal Assistance Request (MLAR) to the United States concerning Saifuzzaman Chowdhury and his wife. Through the MLAR, the ACC had sought assistance from the US Office of International Affairs, the central authority of the United States.

MLAR refers to the process of formally requesting assistance from another country for information, documents or the seizure of assets in an investigation or judicial proceeding.