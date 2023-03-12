ECNEC approves Tk 43.23b RIVER project to reduce risks of flood-prone areas

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Sunday approved a Taka 4,323.47 crore Resilient Infrastructure for Adaptation and Vulnerability Reduction Project (RIVER) in a bid to reduce flood risks of the sudden flood-prone communities and people living along the river banks.

The approval came from a meeting of the ECNEC, with its Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, held at the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam informed that the day's meeting approved a total of eight projects with an overall estimated cost of Taka 12,167.15 crore.

"Of the total project cost, Taka 3,097.91 crore will come from the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) portion, Taka 156.47 crore from the concerned organization's own fund while the lion share of Taka 8,912.77 crore from project assistance," he added.