Tourism falls locally, more interest in holidaying abroad

With people's interest in tourism growing, expenses in the tourism sector have increased too, say persons involved in the sector. They say, after the Covid pandemic, air fare began to rise. Air fare from Bangladesh to various destinations has multiplied. That is a disincentive for foreign travel. As for tourism within the country, pressure of everyday expenses discourages local travel too.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, TOAB president Shiblul Azam Qureshi said, the pressure of tourists is generally less during Eid-ul Azha compared to during Eid-ul Fitr. But this time tourists are even less interested than last qurbani Eid. He feels that this is because of economic pressure, the hot weather, and the increased price of air tickets.

Tourist police will be deployed for security in 104 tourism spots. The superintendents of police will provide them with support in every district. Closed circuit cameras have been set up in Cox's Bazar, Kuakata and Patenga and these spots are being monitored from Dhaka. Special security has also been arranged in Cox's Bazar's Sugandha, Kalatali, Laboni and Inani sea beaches.