Home adviser urges journos to reveal truth against propaganda of media of neighbour countries
Home affairs and agriculture affairs adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has called upon journalists to reveal the truth against the propaganda of the media of a neighbouring country.
“No unstable environment has been created in the country. The media of a neighbouring country is carrying out widespread propaganda and misinformation about Bangladesh,” he said, urging journalists to weigh the truth against the propaganda.
He did not take name of any country.
News agency BSS adds: The adviser said this Monday while talking to newspersons after visiting the grave of Shaheed Abu Sayeed, a martyr in the movement of Students Against Discrimination, and meeting his family members, in Babanpur village of Pirganj upazila in the district.
The adviser said only journalists can stop this false propaganda by revealing the truth.
“I request our journalists to tell the truth and publish the truth. Then those who are spreading propaganda will get lime ink on their faces,” he said.
The adviser expressed, “Abu Sayeed’s heroic story cannot be ended by telling. So far, three accused have been arrested in the Shaheed Abu Sayeed murder case. We will start the hearing of this case as soon as possible.”
“If journalists can identify the other accused who are roaming around and our police can identify them, they will definitely be brought under the law. None of the accused will be spared under any circumstances,” he said.
When the adviser was asked why the law and order situation in the country is not normalising, he said, “For example, even after a storm, it takes some time to repair your affected house. We also need some time.”
The situation has improved a little bit compared to before. It will gradually improve further.
The adviser said that he has no information about banning ISKCON. If there is any such plan, journalists will know about it.
He said if someone is involved in a case in a harassing manner, the victim will definitely be released.
“We will bring those, who are filing false cases around the movement, under the law,” he said.
The home affairs adviser stated, “We all have to work together for the development of the country. Everything will become normal if we work together.”
At this time, BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, RAB Director General AKM Shahidur Rahman, Bangladesh Police Rangpur Range DIG Aminul Islam, Rangpur Police Superintendent Mohammad Sharif Uddin and senior officials of the local administration were present.
Earlier, the home affairs adviser paid tributes to Shaheed Abu Sayeed’s grave and inquired about his family members and distributed winter clothes among the cold-stricken people of the area.
In the afternoon, he exchanged views with police officials of all its district units of Rangpur division, Rangpur Metropolitan Police, Rapid Action Battalion, BGB, Coast Guard, Ansar and VDP, Fire Service and Civil Defense, Immigration and Passport and Narcotics Control Departments at the Rangpur Police Lines School and College auditorium.
Later, he exchanged views with officials of different organisations under the Ministry of Agriculture at the office of the Additional Director of Rangpur region of the Department of Agricultural Extension.