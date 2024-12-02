Home adviser urges journos to reveal truth against propaganda of media of neighbour countries

Home affairs and agriculture affairs adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has called upon journalists to reveal the truth against the propaganda of the media of a neighbouring country.

“No unstable environment has been created in the country. The media of a neighbouring country is carrying out widespread propaganda and misinformation about Bangladesh,” he said, urging journalists to weigh the truth against the propaganda.

He did not take name of any country.