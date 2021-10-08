61 women journalists, including Rozina Islam, subject to harassment

All over the world in September this year, 61 women journalists were subject to various forms of harassment including detention, physical and mental abuse and legal action. This was revealed by the global organisation, Coalition for Women in Journalism, in its report ‘Press Freedom for Women Journalists – September 2021’. The report was posted in the organisation’s website on 1 October.

The Coalition for Women in Journalism’s report said that seven women journalists were harassed by means of legal action in six countries including Bangladesh, India, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey. Bangladesh’s Rozina Islam, senior reporter of Prothom Alo, appeared on the list too.