RMG workers block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway demanding arrears
Vehicular movement on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway has been suspended since Sunday morning, as the workers of TNZ Apparels Ltd factory staged demonstrations demanding payment of their arrears of three months.
The workers took to the streets around 9:00am at Bhogra point of the highway, halting vehicular movement.
Commuters using the highway have been facing untold suffering due to the blockade.
Meanwhile, authorities declared 20 factories closed due to the workers’ unrest.
Workers said the factory authorities have not been paying their arrears for the past three months and so they are unable to pay their house rents.
The workers also threatened to continue their demonstration until their payment is not cleared.
Law enforcement agencies tried to disperse them but the workers were seen on the highway till filing of this report at 3:00pm.
Md Ibrahim Khan, deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, said they are talking to the factory owners to solve the issue.