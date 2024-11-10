RMG workers block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway demanding arrears

Vehicular movement on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway has been suspended since Sunday morning, as the workers of TNZ Apparels Ltd factory staged demonstrations demanding payment of their arrears of three months.

The workers took to the streets around 9:00am at Bhogra point of the highway, halting vehicular movement.

Commuters using the highway have been facing untold suffering due to the blockade.

Meanwhile, authorities declared 20 factories closed due to the workers’ unrest.