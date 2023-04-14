Pahela Baishakh celebrated amid festivity

Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bengali New Year-1430, was celebrated across the country today with festivity, upholding the rich cultural values and rituals of the Bangalees.

This year, celebration of the first day of the Bangla calendar began at the traditional venue Ramna Botmool in the capital along with bringing out the traditional 'Mangal Shovajatra' (procession) organised by the Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University.

DU vice chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the Mangal Shovajatra while state minister for cultural affairs K M Khalid, DU pro- vice chancellor (administration) Muhammad Samad and its pro-vice chancellor (Academic) ASM Maksud Kamal were, among others, present.

Pahela Baishakh is one of the most colourful festivals through which the Bangalees bid farewell to the old year and welcome the New Year.

On this occasion, people from all walks of life wear traditional Bengali dresses. Young women wear white sarees with red borders and adorn themselves with bangles, flowers, and tips, while men wear white pyjamas and panjabi or kurta.