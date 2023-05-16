PM Hasina delivers 4-point recommendations

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina delivered her four-point recommendation focusing on regional partnerships and cooperation, as well as climate finance and knowledge and technology-transfer to new developing countries, in a video message to the 79th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP).

The 79th session of UNESCAP convened Monday with a call for accelerating climate action in Asia and the Pacific for sustainable development.

The session brings together government leaders from across Asia and the Pacific and other key stakeholders to discuss policy options and areas of regional cooperation required to accelerate climate action in the region and beyond.