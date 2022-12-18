Human rights are at the center of US foreign policy: US embassy

The US embassy in Dhaka has said they take "seriously" all allegations of human rights violations and regularly meets with a wide variety of human rights organisations, reports UNB.

"The US embassy had not received any prior communication from Mayer Kanna over the last several years," said a US embassy spokesperson on Sunday in light of various articles and statements surrounding ambassador Haas's meeting with Mayer Dak on 14 December.

Providing more information to the media in an email, the spokesperson said human rights are at the "center" of US foreign policy.