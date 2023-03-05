Rescue operation starts for 2nd day, no trace of the owners

The fire Service and Civil Defence has started the rescue operation for the second day at the Seema Oxygen Plant in Chattogram, which was destroyed in a blast on Saturday, in search of the injured persons.

The members of fire service’s Kumira station started the rescue operation at around 7:00 am in the morning. Another team led by Abdul Hamid Mia, deputy assistant director of Chattogram fire service, joined the operation at around 9:00 am.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Abdul Hamid said that the entire factory has been destroyed in the blast. The cylinders inside the factory are lying scattered. He suspected that they could find more casualties under the cylinders and started the rescue operations early in the morning.