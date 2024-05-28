Damage of Sundarbans becoming visible, carcasses found

The entire Sundarbans were flooded in high tide for about 30 hours caused by the cyclone Remal, resulting in flowing saline water into the ponds dug to contain sweet water for wild animals and forest people.

Carcasses of deer have been found while offices of the forest department have been damaged.

The Bay of Bengal and coastal rivers are still turbulent. As a result, forest people are unable to visit all the areas. So the forest department could not provide information about the damage of wild animals.