Damage of Sundarbans becoming visible, carcasses found
The entire Sundarbans were flooded in high tide for about 30 hours caused by the cyclone Remal, resulting in flowing saline water into the ponds dug to contain sweet water for wild animals and forest people.
Carcasses of deer have been found while offices of the forest department have been damaged.
The Bay of Bengal and coastal rivers are still turbulent. As a result, forest people are unable to visit all the areas. So the forest department could not provide information about the damage of wild animals.
There are reports of the death of wild animals. Carcasses of two deer have been found. However, all information will not be available if animals die deep in the forest.
The forest department has said they have recovered carcasses of two deer. Nine injured deer which are being treated. The carcasses were found at Katka and Dubla areas.
Sundarbans' east forest department divisional officer Kazi Nurul Kabir said, "We are unable to visit most of the places. The sea and the rivers are still restive. There was a tidal surge for 25 to 30 hours. As a result, many wild animals are feared dead."
Different establishments including jetties and ponds have been damaged, he added.
Khulna region forest conservator Mihir Kumar Do has posted a picture of deer on social media. It shows an injured deer among the uprooted trees at Dublarchar in Sundarbans.
He wrote, "The deer luckily survived. But there will be no estimation as to how many deer and wild animals have been washed away."
