Babar Ali now scales Mount Lhotse

On 14 May, Babar started his journey from the base camp and reached camp-2 within the day. After spending two nights there, he moved to camp-3 on 18 May and reached camp-4 on 19 May.

The upper part of camp-4, situated at 26,000 feet, is known as the 'death zone'. Babar resumed his climb at midnight on 18 May and reached the peak of Mount Everest at 29,032 feet by the first light of 19 May.

He then descended to camp-4 and started for Lhotse on 20 May midnight.

Swiss mountaineers Fritz Luchsinger and Ernst Reiss made the first ascent of Lhotse on 18 May 1956.