Any attack or pressure on newspapers won’t be tolerated: Nahid Islam
Adviser to the information and broadcast ministry Nahid Islam on Monday said the government doesn’t support vandalising newspaper offices or exerting pressure to shut down any newspaper. The government won’t tolerate any similar attempt in future.
The information adviser made the remarks at a press briefing held by the press wing of the chief adviser at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital this evening.
Adviser for the local government ministry Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam and deputy press secretary Jahangir Alam were present in the press briefing.
Speaking over concurrent issues, the information adviser said, “We are seeing some tension centering Prothom Alo over the last few days. The same also happened yesterday in front of its office. Their office in Rajshahi has been vandalised. There have been protests in different parts of the country including Chattogram and Brahmanbaria.”
“What we say is if a section of people has any problem with a newspaper, then obviously they have the right to express that. However, that must be done in a peaceful way.”
He also declared taking legal actions against those involved in vandalising newspaper offices in Rajshahi.
Nahid Islam said, “We urge the people to express peacefully if they have any grievances. People have the right to hold assembly. They also have the option of legal actions in case they have any specific complaints. We urge the people to refrain from being a part of any unwarranted situation. Let us all refrain from doing things that tarnish the country’s image.”
The interim government adviser stated, “Monday was quite an eventful day. Several incidents took place at once today. In the meantime, we also saw reports of some people being brought to Dhaka in buses and microbuses with the promise of giving loans. A platform named Ahingsho Gono Abhuthhan Bangladesh brought those people through a false campaign.”
The convener of that platform has already been taken into police custody, he told the media.