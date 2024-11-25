Any attack or pressure on newspapers won’t be tolerated: Nahid Islam

Speaking over concurrent issues, the information adviser said, “We are seeing some tension centering Prothom Alo over the last few days. The same also happened yesterday in front of its office. Their office in Rajshahi has been vandalised. There have been protests in different parts of the country including Chattogram and Brahmanbaria.”

“What we say is if a section of people has any problem with a newspaper, then obviously they have the right to express that. However, that must be done in a peaceful way.”

He also declared taking legal actions against those involved in vandalising newspaper offices in Rajshahi.