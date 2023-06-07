President Shahabuddin returns home after six-day visit to Turkey

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday returned home wrapping up his six-day visit to Turkey to join the swearing-in ceremony of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A VVIP aircraft (flight no. BG 208), carrying the president, his spouse Rebecca Sultana and other entourage members, landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport at 6:30 pm.