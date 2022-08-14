Bangladesh

State-ACC’s statements contradict Swiss Ambassador: HC

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
High Court
The statement of Nathalie Chuard, the Switzerland ambassador to Bangladesh, that no specific information was sought about Bangladeshis who deposited money to Swiss banks is not correct.

The Bangladesh authorities and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Sunday told this to the High Court.

At the same time they informed the HC bench comprising justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Khizir Hayat that the information was sought through BFIU (Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit).

The state and the ACC lawyers presented relevant information to the High Court.

During the hearing the court said following the Swiss ambassador’s statement, it asked whether any information was sought about the people who deposited money at Swiss banks. The information the state and the ACC presented and what they told the court contradicts her (Swiss ambassador’s) statement.

* More to follow …

