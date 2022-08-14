State-ACC’s statements contradict Swiss Ambassador: HC

At the same time they informed the HC bench comprising justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Khizir Hayat that the information was sought through BFIU (Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit).

The state and the ACC lawyers presented relevant information to the High Court.

During the hearing the court said following the Swiss ambassador’s statement, it asked whether any information was sought about the people who deposited money at Swiss banks. The information the state and the ACC presented and what they told the court contradicts her (Swiss ambassador’s) statement.

* More to follow …