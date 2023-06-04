'Akhand Bharat' map provokes sharp reaction in Dhaka

There has been sharp reaction and debate in Bangladesh's political circles over the map of 'Akhand Bharat' (Undivided India) that is on display in the form of a mural at India's new parliament building. Various political parties in Bangladesh have expressed their anger at Bangladesh being included in such a map. These parties have criticised the map and protested against it, as well as demanded that it be removed.

Ruling Awami League, however, has had no reaction on the issue. The party leaders have said they are trying to find out what is trying to be conveyed by means of this map.

Prothom Alo spoke to three senior leaders of Awami League and two ministers. They were unwilling to comment on the matter. They said they had no idea about the mural of the Akhand Bharat map in India's parliament building. They will try to find out what India is trying to convey through such a map. Attempts were made to contact Bangladesh foreign ministry in this regard, but no immediate statement was provided.