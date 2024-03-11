Over 100 more BGP members take shelter in Naikhongchhari

Over 100 members of Border Guard Police (BGP) of Myanmar took shelter in Naikhongchhari again within a few hours of 29 BGP members taking shelter there on Monday.

According to the local public representatives, some 29 BGP members entered Bangladesh through the area near pillar-45 along the Jamchhari border in Naikhongchhari union and sought shelter at the border outpost of the BGB 11 battalion. The BGB men disarmed them and gave them shelter in the nearby tea garden owned by local resident Nurul Alam. Later, they were sent to Sadar upazila of the district.