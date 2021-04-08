81pc of households cut down food expenses: Survey

Financial hardships resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic forced 80.6 per cent of households to cut down food expenses, a survey has found, reports UNB.

The Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh unveiled the findings of 'Marginalised Communities in Bangladesh Dealing with Pandemic Fallouts Findings from a Household Survey' in a webinar on Thursday.

Some 47.2 per cent of households reduced the number of protein items and 37.7 per cent cut down the number of items in meals, the survey found.

It found 78.8 per cent households experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Of them, 75 per cent are in char, 71 per cent in haor, 86 per cent in coastal, 87.3 per cent in slum, 67 per cent in dalit, 67.7 per cent in indigenous, 88.1 per cent in PWD, 76 per cent in Female HHH, 63.4 per cent in migrant and 93.2 per cent in MSME.