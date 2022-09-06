Bangladesh

Dropping foreign minister from India trip

High level visit not possible, if someone falls ill

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud
Information and broadcasting minister Hasan MahmudBSS

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has been dropped from the prime minister Sheikh Hasina's India trip at the last moment.

Information minister Hasan Mahmud said if someone falls ill, he may attend office but cannot take part in a high level trip.

The information minister made the remark while answering the queries of newsmen at the secretariat on Tuesday.

He also said, "When the prime minister of India makes a foreign trip, their foreign minister does not accompany all the time."

"Our foreign ministry has said the foreign minister is a bit unwell. As a result, he did not go. you may ask, how did he attend office yesterday? if someone falls sick, he may attend office but cannot make a high level trip," the information minister added.

The name of foreign minister AK Abdul Momen was excluded from the list of entourage members of prime minister Sheikh Hasina in her visit to India at the eleventh hour.

Various discussions are going on over the matter.

While replying another question, Hasan Mahmud said, "What Mirza Fakhrul Islam said yesterday about the prime minister Sheikh Hasina's India trip, is applicable to BNP and Khaleda Zia too. You remember after returning from India visit, Khaleda Zia was asked about the discussion over the sharing of Ganges water. Khaleda Zia said, she had forgotten to discuss the matter. Those, who visited India and forgot to talk about sharing over Ganges water, gave everything to India, but didn't realise anything."

Hasan Mahmud said prime minister Sheikh Hasina has good relations with India.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment