High level visit not possible, if someone falls ill

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has been dropped from the prime minister Sheikh Hasina's India trip at the last moment.

Information minister Hasan Mahmud said if someone falls ill, he may attend office but cannot take part in a high level trip.

The information minister made the remark while answering the queries of newsmen at the secretariat on Tuesday.

He also said, "When the prime minister of India makes a foreign trip, their foreign minister does not accompany all the time."

"Our foreign ministry has said the foreign minister is a bit unwell. As a result, he did not go. you may ask, how did he attend office yesterday? if someone falls sick, he may attend office but cannot make a high level trip," the information minister added.