Shooting death in Chankharpul
First investigation report submitted to Tribunal against ex-DMP commissioner Habibur, 7 others
An investigation report has been submitted regarding crimes against humanity that took place in the Chankharpul area of Dhaka during the July mass uprising.
The investigation agency submitted the report to the office of the Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal.
The report names eight individuals, including former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman.
This is the first investigation report submitted to the reconstituted tribunal following the mass uprising.
The Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, Mohammad Tajul Islam, disclosed the information to journalists at the tribunal on Monday afternoon.
According to the Chief Prosecutor’s office, those arrested in the case include inspector Arshad, constable Md Sujon, constable Imaz Hossain Iman, and constable Nasirul Islam.
The investigation report states that in the Chankharpul area of Dhaka, the accused used lethal weapons against unarmed and peaceful protesters, shooting Shahriar Khan Anas, Sheikh Mahdi Hasan Junayed, Md Yakub, Md Rakib Hawlader, Md Ismamul Haque, and Manik Mia Shaharik.
All of them were killed and are regarded as martyrs.
It was further informed at the tribunal that during the investigation, it was preliminarily established that the fugitive accused, including former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman and others, committed crimes against humanity through direct supervision/participation, issuing instructions to subordinates, providing assistance, and by failing to take action. These have been classified as punishable offenses.