First investigation report submitted to Tribunal against ex-DMP commissioner Habibur, 7 others

An investigation report has been submitted regarding crimes against humanity that took place in the Chankharpul area of Dhaka during the July mass uprising.

The investigation agency submitted the report to the office of the Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal.

The report names eight individuals, including former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman.

This is the first investigation report submitted to the reconstituted tribunal following the mass uprising.

The Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, Mohammad Tajul Islam, disclosed the information to journalists at the tribunal on Monday afternoon.