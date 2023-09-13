Russia should not talk about any country imposing dictates: US

US State department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Russia, a country that has invaded two of its neighbours, should not be talking about any other country imposing dictates.
At a regular briefing at the State Department on Monday, the US official made the comment in response to a query that Moscow would prevent any attempt to establish dictates and interference by the US in this region.
While visiting Bangladesh before joining G20 meeting in New Delhi, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would prevent any attempt to establish dictates and interference by the US in this region.
During the briefing a journalist asked what is the US' response and what is its position on the Indo-Pacific Strategy?
Miller said, "I would say with respect to Russia, a country that has invaded two of its neighbors, is prosecuting an aggressive war where it bombs schools and hospitals and apartment buildings on a daily basis, should not be talking about any other country imposing dictates."
The US official also said it's a fairly – it’s not the most self-aware comment that Sergey Lavrov has ever made.
"But I would say that with respect to United States policy, that the United States and Bangladesh share a vision to ensure the Indo-Pacific region is free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient. That’s the intent of our Indo-Pacific strategy and that is our position." Miller noted
When asked can I please confer in the G20 summit, any meeting – sideline meeting between the Bangladesh prime minister and president Biden as foreign minister told the reporters that Biden had a – and Prime Minister Hasina had a good conversation, though we did not see any readout or anything from the White House or from the State Department?
Miller said, "I believe the White House did make public the meetings that the President had with other leaders."
Bangladesh government-controlled court sentenced seven years two senior journalists, and 90 years old who used to work for the BBC, Shafik Rehman and Mahmudur Rahman, including three American citizens and one journalist who is exiled in New York. Government ordered to seize his property. Journalist name: Eleas Hossain.
When asked that the government is harassing journalists and reporters and the senior editors, the US official said, "We believe, as we’ve said on a number of occasions, that journalists play an essential role in any democracy. Their work uncovers corruption, safeguards the public’s right to know information that affects their lives. They need to be able to make the public aware of the issues that they face in their daily lives."
Miller also said, "They need to ensure accountability for elected officials the way that you all show up and ensure accountability for what I say here every day."
"They must be able to do their jobs without fear of harassment, violence, or intimidation. And we are concerned with the Government of Bangladesh’s systematic and pervasive oppression of journalists and media personalities who attempt to hold the government accountable."