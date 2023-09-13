Russia should not talk about any country imposing dictates: US

US State department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Russia, a country that has invaded two of its neighbours, should not be talking about any other country imposing dictates.

At a regular briefing at the State Department on Monday, the US official made the comment in response to a query that Moscow would prevent any attempt to establish dictates and interference by the US in this region.

While visiting Bangladesh before joining G20 meeting in New Delhi, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would prevent any attempt to establish dictates and interference by the US in this region.

During the briefing a journalist asked what is the US' response and what is its position on the Indo-Pacific Strategy?