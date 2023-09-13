Joe Biden and the selfie

The Bengalis may be an old nation, but as a state Bangladesh is relatively new. It is taking time to grasp the ABC of diplomacy. Sometimes ego and common sense get mixed up. And it takes no time for friend to turn foe. Sometimes we give more priority to individual and crony interests rather than that of the state or the citizens. This creates chaos. Things eventually get messed up. Then it is hard to get things in control.

The G-20 summit was recently held in New Delhi. It is a forum of the most powerful countries in terms of economy, military and politics. Seven non-member countries including Bangladesh were invited there as observers. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended, along with a number of members of her government and of her family. But everything else was overshadowed by the grand selfie with the American president Joe Biden. It was the cherry on top.

If any foreign leader or media says Bangladesh is a global world model or Sheikh Hasina is one of the 50 most powerful persons in the world, we gloat in glee. Then again, if anyone says that human rights are being violated in Bangladesh or that the elections are being rigged, then we get into a huff. The bottom line is, if their words go in our favour, they are sweet as honey. And if they criticise us in anyway, then we accuse them of interference. This has been going on quite a lot in recent times.

And then there has been a slew statements – sometimes kudos, sometimes allegations of interference. The main focus is on what the foreigners are saying. To the minds of the people in our country, a certificate from foreign quarters is of much value.