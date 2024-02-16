No one can enter with arms from Myanmar: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said, “No one with arms will be allowed to enter Bangladesh from Myanmar. A few members of Myanmar’s rebel group Arakan Army may have come over with some discarded arms. They have all been caught and BGB has detained them. You may be rest assured that our BGB has taken a firm stance. There is no way anyone can enter with arms.”

The home minister was replying to questions from journalists Friday afternoon at the office of the Chattogram district superintendent of police. He said, “It is not just the Arakan Army but many rebels groups all over Myanmar who are fighting against the junta government. The Arakan Army has long been fighting in this region and that is why firing and explosions are heard. Many government forces, Border Guard Police (BGP) and government officers and employees fled over into our country to save themselves. We have stepped up our BGB force. The Coast Guard, navy and police are on alert.”