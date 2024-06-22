Hasina-Modi meet today, expectations run high

On Friday evening a delegation of the confederation of Indian Industries (CII) called upon the prime minister.

The prime ministers of the two countries will hold exclusive talks today, Saturday, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The two prime ministers will also hold official talks with the delegates of both the counties to discuss bilateral issues.

India's external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the two countries will sign several agreements and MoUs during the visit. He said, both countries are pledge bound to strengthen their special relations further.