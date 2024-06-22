Hasina-Modi meet today, expectations run high
Bilateral talks are to take place today, Saturday, between Bangladesh's prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in India Friday evening on a two-day visit in this regard.
Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar met with prime minister Sheikh Hasina Friday evening. In his X handle, Jaishankar posted a picture of his meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina, adding, "Delighted to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh this evening. Her State visit to India underlines our close and abiding ties. Appreciate her guidance on the further development of our special partnership."
On the first day of the visit, spokesperson of India's external affairs minister Randhir Jaiswal said both countries have many expectations from this visit. He was speaking in reply to a question at the ministry's weekly briefing Friday afternoon. He said, expectations are high because of the depth of relations between the two countries. As the ties are so special and friendly, expectations are many too.
While the external affairs ministry spokesperson was speaking about expectations of both the countries, prime minister Sheikh Hasina had arrived by a special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at the Delhi Palam airport. She was received by a high-powered Indian delegation. Also present to receive Sheikh Hasina were Bangladesh high commissioner in Delhi Mustafizur Rahman and others. Among the neighbouring countries, Sheikh Hasina is the first to coming on a bilateral visit to India after prime minister Narendra Modi came to power or the third term. Sheikh Hasina was also present at the 9 June swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi. This is her second visit in a fortnight.
On Friday evening a delegation of the confederation of Indian Industries (CII) called upon the prime minister.
The prime ministers of the two countries will hold exclusive talks today, Saturday, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The two prime ministers will also hold official talks with the delegates of both the counties to discuss bilateral issues.
India's external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the two countries will sign several agreements and MoUs during the visit. He said, both countries are pledge bound to strengthen their special relations further.
Sources in India external affairs ministry said the bilateral talks held so far between the two countries over the past two decades have been quite fruitful and positive. Both countries have benefited from this greatly. The trade and economy of both the countries have benefitted too. Understanding has strengthened as has people-to-people relations and feelings. This visit too will be fruitful and positive because of the mutual respect and trust in the relations.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will be accorded a guard of honour this morning at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Indian prime minister Narendra Modi will officially receive Sheikh Hasina. After these formalities, Sheikh Hasina will go to Rajghat to offer her respects at Mahatma Gandhi's mausoleum.