Cases have already begun, many more will file cases: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said cases have begun over the clashes, arson, damage to property, killing of a policeman and many being injured, centering the Saturday grand rally of BNP.
The minister said this while speaking to newspersons at his office in the secretariat today, Sunday.
He termed yesterday's attacks, arson, killing of the policeman and the entire event as barbaric and despicable, adding, "Cases have already begun. Many more will file cases. Those who have been harmed will file cases."
"The police hospital authorities will lodge a case. There will certainly be a case regarding the attack on the chief justice's residence. Cases will be filed over specific incidents," he said.
The home minister, however, could not say offhand how many persons had been picked up and arrested so far.
A journalist asked the minister whether BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and the others had been arrested on any specific charges. The minister replied, "You see, they were at a meeting. While they were in the meeting these incidents (of Saturday) took place. So how can they avoid the responsibility?"
The home minister went on to describe yesterday's attacks, arson and the police being beaten to death. Asaduzzaman Khan said, another police member and two members of the Ansar force are struggling with death.