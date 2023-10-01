US visa policy on the media: 190 eminent citizens express concern

The statement made by the department of state, on the other hand, has said that those who would obstruct the media from working independently would also come under the visa policy. But Haas' statement will seriously harm the role that the media could play in the US commitment towards a free and fair election in Bangladesh.

The statement by the eminent citizens said, "We have seen several efforts by the US that may harm the country's communal harmony. The controversial US senator Bob Mendes had played a role in raising the demand to impose sanctions against RAB. Also, a statement signed by six US congressmen claimed that the number of minority community members in Bangladesh had been halved during the present government's rule. This is a travesty of the truth and unjustified. That is why we are forced to believe that there may have other motives behind such matters."

The statement said, "In the past we have seen the attack by Jamaat and communal forces on the minorities and then the attack of the militants and terrorists on Holey Artisan Bakery. It is impossible to fight against these communal forces without the support of the law enforcement agencies. During the last BNP and Jamaat's coalition government, over 28,000 attacks had been carried out against the minority communities, their homes and property was grabbed, temples smashed and looted, and people were set on fire alive. But the government at the time took no action. But after the present government was elected to power, the repression of the minorities came to a halt with the help of the state. The role of the law enforcement is extremely important in maintaining this harmony."