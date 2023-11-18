Latifur Rahman award goes to journalist Shishir Moral

Journalist Shishir Moral has received best journalist of the year award named after Latifur Rahman, founder of Prothom Alo’s publication company, Mediastar and Transcom Group’s late chairman.
Shishir Moral is a special correspondent at Prothom Alo. He has been working at Prothom Alo for 17 years and he regularly writes reports on country’s health sector.
The award was handed over to Shishir Moral in a gathering of eminent citizens held at capital’s Radisson Blue Blu Water Garden on Friday night marking Prothom Alo’s silver jubilee.
Prothom Alo’s publication company, Mediastar and Transcom Group chief executive officer (CEO) Simeen Rahman handed him the award in the presence of Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman.
Commenting on Shishir Moral receiving the award, editor Matiur Rahman said that Shishir Moral presents various aspects of the health sector before the readers in detail.
He is committed to investigative journalism and takes interest in various topics. Shishir Moral is one of the most committed, punctual and devoted journalists, Matiur Rahman added.
As the reward of Latifur Rahman best journalist of the year award, Shishir Moral received Tk 500,000 (5 lakh), a crest and certificate. He thanked everyone and expressed his gratitude towards his family members after receiving the award.
This award was launched back in 2021 after Transcom Group’s late chairman Latifur Rahman’s name. This is the third time the award has been given. Prothom Alo special correspondent Rozina Islam received the award in the first year and Prothom Alo joint editor Sohrab Hassan received it in the second year.