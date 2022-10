The Chattogram-bound bus hit the auto rickshaw on the highway in Dhamti area around 12:00pm, leaving two female passengers dead on the spot and four people wounded, said Akul Chandra Biswas, officer-in-charge (OC) of Mainamati Highway Police Station.

The injured were later rushed to Cumilla Medical College and Hospital where another died.

Police couldn't seize the killer bus as it fled immediately after the accident, said the OC.